Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues

Caitlyn Mares started delivering warm meals and supplies on Christmas Eve to the elderly people in her community of Crockett as a 16 year old.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Caitlyn Mares started delivering warm meals and supplies on Christmas Eve to the elderly people in her community of Crockett as a 16 year old.

Seven years later the tradition continues. They have a list of names they deliver to every year and bring Christmas spirit and gifts to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Jordan Renaud speaks of his sons game at the All American game
Jordan Renaud and his father give comments on upcoming All American game
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
Christmas Fundraising
Christmas musical benefits 2 Tyler non-profits