Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dog gets behind wheel of car, causes crash

A canine from Wales gets behind the wheel and causes an accident. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When it comes to driving a car, you can’t expect a dog to know the difference between “park” and “bark.”

Dogs tend to be protruding passengers in vehicles, but taking the wheel is something that happens mostly in books or movies.

But the uncommon culprit behind a crash in Wales was a border collie who jumped behind the wheel.

The dog’s owner tried in vain to stop their Jeep from crashing. The mishap was captured on a security camera that belonged to Shaun Waller, whose car was damaged.

“We’re not mad at all. Accidents happen,” he said.

When asked about insurance, Waller said he is in “doubt the dog is named on the policy.”

“Perhaps we’ll have to claim through pet insurance instead,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Angelina County commissioners court
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course

Latest News

Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
Elysian Fields Damage
Elysian Fields Damage
Christmas Fundraising
Christmas Fundraising
Digital Forensics Lasers
Digital Forensics Laser
Marshall Ice Rink
Marshall Ice Rink