East Texas Now Holiday Spectacular brings holiday tips, recipes, entertainment

2022 Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is right around the corner and that means the East Texas Now Holiday Spectacular is back to bring you a wealth of entertainment options, recipes and even movie recommendations to keep you in the holiday spirit. Watch hosts Jeremy G. Butler and Devyn Shea as they showcase holiday tips and bring in East Texas Kitchen’s Mama Steph and KLTV’s own film critic Stewart Smith.

