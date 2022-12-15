Light jacket weather will remain in session for the foreseeable future

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to see that bright, yellow ball of fire appear in our east Texas skies today.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to a cold night with lows in the middle 30′s. There may also be some frost on rooftops first thing on Friday morning.

Friday will start off with abundant sunshine before clouds quickly race over east Texas and lead to a makeover by Friday afternoon. A disturbance passing down along the Gulf coast is what will lead to increasing clouds by Friday afternoon. By late Friday, we will introduce a low-end, 30% chance of a few sprinkles, but it will not be enough to warrant altering any evening plans. The bulk of the moisture for any rainfall will remain to our south toward Houston and Beaumont.

This weekend is shaping up to be cold, but dry. Thankfully, we should have a decent amount of sunshine to guide those chilly temperature readings.

Lows this weekend will drop into the 30′s, with a light freeze likely for all of us on Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will be on the chilly side as we make the lower-to-middle 50′s.

After a chilly, but dry weekend for us, we will see a likely chance of a cold rain set up for early next week as an upper-level disturbance tracks on top of the cooler air. This will lead to a cloudy, cold, damp, and raw Monday for us in the Piney Woods. Temperatures may not make it out of the 40′s as a result of the cloud cover and rain.

Beyond that we see some drier air and cooler weather take us through the middle of next week. Then, big changes look to come our way.

Long range models and outlooks suggest that a significant, cold air outbreak may head our way right before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This could be some bitterly cold air we are talking about as the Polar Vortex opens up for business. This is still over a week away, but all signs are point toward it being very cold this Christmas weekend break as arctic air breaks loose and dives south.

