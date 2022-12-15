Skip to content
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Watch Live
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
COVID-19
Home
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Politics
National
State
Editorial
Investigate
East Texas Ag News
Crime
East Texas Now
The Next Normal
Weather
Sign Up for ThunderCall
Lake Levels
Project Tornado
Meteorology Minute
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
Scoreboard
The Red Zone
East Texas Kitchen
Food News
Kitchen Pickin'
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
Traffic On The Go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Video
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power Of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Mark in Texas History
Focus
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Send a News Tip
Download Our Apps
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Latest Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Safety
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
|
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tornados by county
(KLTV/KTRE)
Know your county
(KLTV/KTRE)
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Latest News
The science
Activities page
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips