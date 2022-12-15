Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time

The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin.

Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community.

This is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas for how to create it again next year.

