Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title

After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big w
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage used an air attack early on and a dominant defense to cap a perfect season and capture a state championship in Carthage’s 42-0 win over Wimberley.

After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win.

“I thought it was a dominating performance, obviously you know from the word go we fumbled that right there but other than that you know we felt like we had some advantages in the passing game and we had a lot of advantages defensively and we took advantage of all those advantages and we played well,” said head coach Scott Surratt.

Surratt was asked about Wimberley head coach Doug Warren’s comments stating Carthage is the toughest team his team has ever faced.

“Coach Warren is a great man, there’s no doubt about that, he’s done a phenomenal job at Wimberley but it means a lot. We challenged our players. I had nine things to go over with them, keys to victory and about five of them would be physical and we knew they were very physical and we had to be more physical than those guys and I think we were, especially defensively,” Surratt said.

Two key players for Carthage had their final high school game today. Quarterback Connor Cuff and wide-receiver Noah Paddie said they finished their final games exactly how they wanted to.

“It’s a really special game, I think we came out and both played pretty good you know wrap it all up good and its just special times,” Cuff said.

“That’s the way we want to end it all right there,” Paddie said.

Surratt also commented on Paddie and Cuff’s final game.

“Either one of them can play Division I football there’s no question about it, you know it’s never over until I guess that signing day but we’ll let those guys decide that,” Surratt said.

Noah Paddie had two great touchdowns among his performance this game. He went long down the field to make two separate catches for touchdowns against Wimberley.

At the 4A DII state championships Friday. Carthage’s Noah Paddie went long down the field to make two separate catches for touchdowns against Wimberley.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angels and Elves
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues

Latest News

Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley
Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at state championship
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at state championship
When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair...
Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship
Kickoff for the Carthage Bulldogs and Wimberley for the Class 4A Division 2 title will be at 11...
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley