Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage used an air attack early on and a dominant defense to cap a perfect season and capture a state championship in Carthage’s 42-0 win over Wimberley.

“I thought it was a dominating performance, obviously you know from the word go we fumbled that right there but other than that you know we felt like we had some advantages in the passing game and we had a lot of advantages defensively and we took advantage of all those advantages and we played well,” said head coach Scott Surratt.

Surratt was asked about Wimberley head coach Doug Warren’s comments stating Carthage is the toughest team his team has ever faced.

“Coach Warren is a great man, there’s no doubt about that, he’s done a phenomenal job at Wimberley but it means a lot. We challenged our players. I had nine things to go over with them, keys to victory and about five of them would be physical and we knew they were very physical and we had to be more physical than those guys and I think we were, especially defensively,” Surratt said.

Two key players for Carthage had their final high school game today. Quarterback Connor Cuff and wide-receiver Noah Paddie said they finished their final games exactly how they wanted to.

“It’s a really special game, I think we came out and both played pretty good you know wrap it all up good and its just special times,” Cuff said.

“That’s the way we want to end it all right there,” Paddie said.

Surratt also commented on Paddie and Cuff’s final game.

“Either one of them can play Division I football there’s no question about it, you know it’s never over until I guess that signing day but we’ll let those guys decide that,” Surratt said.

Noah Paddie had two great touchdowns among his performance this game. He went long down the field to make two separate catches for touchdowns against Wimberley.

