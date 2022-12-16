Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state

After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title.

Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state.

Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said this accomplishment is important to them.

“It’s just an unbelievable opportunity for our kids and for our coaches. And, to see their hard work pay off, to see the community come out and support that, and really, just take advantage of the gift they’ve given us and the community rallying around the team and rallying around the coaches and being there to support them,” said Bitter.

The people of Carthage said high school football is more than just a game. They said it’s really about the spirit it brings.

Carthage community member Bruce Whitaker said, “People rest on the football program and all the state championships and just the atmosphere that it creates in the town and in the county. I think tomorrow will show that the stands will be full of red and white fans to the core.”

The team will go against Wimberley Texas for the 4A Division II state title tomorrow. The Bulldog fans shared their well wishes and showed their support to the team one last time before they hit the road.

Kick off is set for tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays

Latest News

Kickoff for the Carthage Bulldogs and Wimberley for the Class 4A Division 2 title will be at 11...
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley
Jordan Renaud speaks of his sons game at the All American game
Jordan Renaud and his father give comments on upcoming All American game
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players status