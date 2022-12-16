Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
Rendering of the future Meta Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple.

“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.

“We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”

Meta announced March 31 that it was planning to invest $800 million in Temple to create a Hyperscale Data Center.

The approximately 900,000 square foot facility would be located on 393 acres off NW H K Dodgen Loop and Industrial Boulevard, and support around 100 operation jobs in the community.

According to a post on Facebook at the time of the initial announcement, Temple stood out as an “outstanding location” for a number of reasons, including good access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong talent pool, and great community partners.

A new committee would help bridge the gap between the people of Nacogdoches and City Council.
A new committee would help bridge the gap between the people of Nacogdoches and City Council.
Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing in favor of becoming a DOI.
Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing in favor of becoming a DOI.
