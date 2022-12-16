Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! You’ll want to grab the jacket before heading outside this morning as many of us are waking up in the 30s with some at or below freezing. Temps will warm into the lower to middle 50s for highs, so don’t expect it get too warm today! We’ve got plenty of sunshine for the first half of our Friday, but clouds will be on the increase after lunchtime. A few brief light showers will be possible south of I-20 throughout the evening hours of Friday and very early on Saturday before skies clear out in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will be enjoyed on Sunday but we will likely see many areas start out the day at the freezing mark before warming into the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Moisture will increase overhead by late Sunday, and the chance for scattered rain returns to East Texas Sunday night, throughout the day Monday, and potentially into very early Tuesday until another cold front can swing through and dry us out. Next week starts off quite cool as we’re back to only warming into the upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We might jump back into the lower 50s on Wednesday, but a very strong arctic front is set to move into East Texas later on Thursday. This strong front will allow for some very cold air to move into the area, marking some potential hard freezes for the end of the next work week and Christmas weekend. We’ll keep a very close eye on next week’s forecast and will continue to keep everyone updated with the latest.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.