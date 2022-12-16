Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’

When a district becomes a district of innovation, it allows more local control.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD met tonight and adopted a status as a “district of innovation.”

When a district becomes a district of innovation (DOI), it allows more local control. A district qualifies for this designation by their TEA score.

Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing in favor of becoming a DOI.

”It’s just the beginning, and what we depend on is the committee to meet together, get all the information and the will of the community and all the stakeholders, and to bring to us what will happen,” one attendee said. “But what will happen, we hope, will lead to better performance of our students and better performance of our district in relationship to the overall community and state.”

914 districts in Texas have a DOI designation and 64 do not.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angels and Elves
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home

Latest News

Teachers and faculty spoke in the public hearing in favor of becoming a DOI.
Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
“Always try to make things better, as it depends on you,” White said.
District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years
May cause allergies for some
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies