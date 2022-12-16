Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton.

Investigation indicates that a vehicle pulled off the side of the roadway and the driver exited their vehicle. According to authorities, this person walked into the roadway as if they were looking for something on the road when another vehicle traveling north struck the person in the roadway.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and determined the person struck by the vehicle was deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angels and Elves
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home

Latest News

“Always try to make things better, as it depends on you,” White said.
District Judge Paul White holds retirement party after serving county for 20 years
May cause allergies for some
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies
Cranberry cake with warm butter sauce; Ensalada Navedena
East Texas Kitchen on ETN: Recipes for Christmas
Tyler Toy Maker
Flint man has handmade wood toys for 20 years