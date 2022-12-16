One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton.

Investigation indicates that a vehicle pulled off the side of the roadway and the driver exited their vehicle. According to authorities, this person walked into the roadway as if they were looking for something on the road when another vehicle traveling north struck the person in the roadway.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and determined the person struck by the vehicle was deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.