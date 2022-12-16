Pork tenderloin with cherry-pecan sauce and roasted potatoes by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pork tenderloin is one of the simplest pieces of meat to cook. It’s low in fat, high in protein, and when you know the proper method, it’s very tender, as well.

The sauce that we’ll use in this recipe is a nice one for a special dinner, including during the holidays.

Pork tenderloin with cherry-pecan sauce

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin, one to one and a half pounds in weight

1 cup cherry jam or preserves

1/2 cup chopped white or yellow onion

1/2 cup apple juice

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans

Method:

Season the pork tenderloin with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, or a favorite seasoning blend. Rub the seasonings in on all sides of the tenderloin. Set aside on a plate.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a lipped baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Heat two or three tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, use tongs to place the meat into the oil in the skillet. Brown on all sides. Then remove the meat to the baking sheet, and place in the oven for about 20 minutes, uncovered. A met thermometer should read 140 degrees in the center of the meat when testing. Remove from oven, cover with foil and let set for 10 minutes while you make the sauce. Do not slice yet.

Do not wipe out the skillet; you want to use the drippings for the sauce.

Make the sauce:

Use the same skillet you browned the pork in; add the onions, and saute until softened and clear. This takes four or five minutes over medium heat. Next, stir in the jam, apple juice and vinegar. Use a whisk to combine well, and then simmer until the sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

While this is simmering, place the pecans in a small skillet, and toast over low heat for a few minutes. When you just barely start to smell the fragrance of the pecans, they’re ready. (any longer than that will allow them to burn and taste bitter). Immediately add to the sauce.

Now, plate the tenderloin; you can cut into medallions and drizzle sauce over each piece, or plate the tenderloin whole and pour sauce over the whole tenderloin, as you wish. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Here’s the recipe for the potatoes: Click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.