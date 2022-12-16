UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: USGS updated the earthquake to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which they now say it was centered 13.6 miles NNW of Midland.

It was located on Hwy 349 near the Midland-Martin County line.

****************************************************************************************************************************************************

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 earthquake occurred north of Midland.

No damages reported at this time.

We will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.