UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: USGS updated the earthquake to a 5.4 magnitude earthquake which they now say it was centered 13.6 miles NNW of Midland.
It was located on Hwy 349 near the Midland-Martin County line.
****************************************************************************************************************************************************
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 5.3 earthquake occurred north of Midland.
No damages reported at this time.
We will update this story as we know more.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.