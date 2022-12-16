Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
Lauren Thompson
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Angels and Elves
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues

Latest News

Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Bob Crimo surrendered to police Friday.
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans