3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was southbound on South First Street in a small sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by another vehicle; Lewis’ sedan spun into the median and came to an abrupt stop, Pebsworth said.

According to police, neither Lewis nor his six passengers were wearing seat belts. Lewis remained in the driver’s seat while his passengers came to rest in the back seat.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were flown to an out-of-town hospital, and another was treated and released from a local hospital, Pebsworth stated.

Lewis was reportedly taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.

Pebsworth said all of the families have been notified, and names of the deceased and injured will be released later today to allow the families time to notify extended family.

The incident remains under investigation.

