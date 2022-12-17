WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas weather forecasts some of the coldest temperatures of the early winter will be on us within days, and overnight lows could get into the teens.

With that cold, people who own homes without central heating will be using alternative ways to keep rooms warm, such as space heaters, but older models can become fire hazards if not used properly or used carelessly.

Newer models are recommended that are UL listed, meaning the underwriters laboratory, which is a scientific group, has tested that heater to make sure it is safe for use.

Longview Fire Department Captain Marcus Delaney talks about safety issues when it comes to space heaters.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.