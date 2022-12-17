Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

Longview Fire Department Captain Marcus Delaney talks about safety issues when it comes to space heaters.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas weather forecasts some of the coldest temperatures of the early winter will be on us within days, and overnight lows could get into the teens.

With that cold, people who own homes without central heating will be using alternative ways to keep rooms warm, such as space heaters, but older models can become fire hazards if not used properly or used carelessly.

Newer models are recommended that are UL listed, meaning the underwriters laboratory, which is a scientific group, has tested that heater to make sure it is safe for use.

Longview Fire Department Captain Marcus Delaney talks about safety issues when it comes to space heaters.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South...
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Older models can become fire hazards if not used properly.
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
“People are going through hard times right now,” Phillips said.
Lufkin Salvation Army sees record number of requests for utility and rental assistance
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Coats For Kids
Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive