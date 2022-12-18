Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, we present you a slew of liquid-storage containers for your enjoyment. And a little Shirley Temple!

Whitehall Indiana Glass

These are a staple for many households in the 1970s and 1980s. (KLTV)

Jeff: This was the first time I left a garage sale feeling a little worried about the sheer amount of stuff we had gotten. We bought boxes and boxes of these Whitehall glasses and haven’t had much luck selling or delivering them. But they sure are a throwback for many American households in the 1970s and 1980s. If you or a relative didn’t have a set(s) of these glasses, your neighbor did. I picture many a glass of Kool-Aid with ice being consumed by a young Jeff. While doing my research, this green and the amber were the top sellers, but there is a blue that looks just amazing.

Steph: My family didn’t have these, but I do like the way they look. I saw the picture of the blue ones, and they are so pretty that people would happily use them today, no doubt, without thinking they were using something vintage. I love the shape of these!

Iowa coffee mug

Jeff's obsession with coffee mugs continues. (KLTV)

Jeff: Go Hawks! Always tough to pass on anything with a college logo on it. Especially for 50 cents! This has a pretty gold rim around the top and I’m betting I can sell it pretty quick.

Steph: I bet so too! It’s unusual to see such an elegant presentation with the gold trim on a college cup, isn’t it?

Anchor Hocking working glass

These glasses are built to last. (KLTV)

Jeff: Anchor Hocking is extremely easy to find at garage sales and Mrs. Awtrey and myself will buy it more often than not. Steph says these are called “Working Glass” for their durability. And they are solid for sure. I can ship these with confidence they will make their destination. I love the lip on the top of the glass and the weight. I’m starting to talk myself into keeping these.

Steph: These are definitely worth having in the kitchen. Very sturdy glasses that my husband’s mom had for many years. I still like them a lot! Anchor Hocking does make a reliable product, it seems.

Swiss Strawberry coffee pot

Would you put coffee in this? (KLTV)

Jeff: There was a lot of debate over what we’re supposed to do with this. It’s called a coffee pot, but I think it would make a great iced tea pitcher. Steph also thought it was for tea. This is from 1975 and seems to have held up really well. This line is called Swiss Strawberry Dot and it’s made by Enesco. Enesco is the parent company of Department 56 and Jim Shore Collection.

Steph: I love the shape of this! It’s so sweet, giving off a nice ‘70s vibe. I would have loved to have had a tea party with a Strawberry Shortcake doll with this back then. Really nice find!

Silver stuff

Jeff inherited this from his grandmother. (KLTV)

Jeff: My mother got this from her mother and asked me to try to sell this and give the money to my children. I think Mom is thinking the same thing I am: there’s only so much “stuff” you can keep. I actually have several more pieces than this but this is what I brought to the newsroom. The spoon has the “sterling silver” engraved on it, but we think the other two dishes are silver plated. The spoon is called a baby spoon and has a curved handle making it easy to keep a grip.

Steph: I love that little silver spoon. I hadn’t seen one shaped like that before! So dainty and sweet.

Shirley Temple cobalt glass

For some reason, Shirley Temple was engraved on glasses. (KLTV)

Steph: Jeff’s picture caption says “for some reason Shirley Temple was engraved on glasses.” Shirley was a mega movie star in our parents’ and grandparents’ days. She made more movies back then than almost anyone. Her adorable image was plastered almost everywhere, including this cobalt blue milk pitcher. I was so happy with how much Devyn knew about Shirley and how she even learned how to do her dances back in her own pageant days that it just seemed like she should be the owner of it, since I have no real connection to the cute little actress. I’m happy she liked it so much!

Jeff: I’m glad I beat Devyn Shea to the punch on guessing who was on this glass because it turns out Devyn is quite the Temple connoisseur. She even pulled off a little dance move at the end of the show. I’m becoming a big fan of cobalt.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.