Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It is already quite chilly tonight and many areas will likely wake up at or even below the freezing mark tomorrow morning before we warm into the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny, but clouds will steadily increase throughout the second half of the day. Moisture will increase overhead by late Sunday, and the chance for scattered rain returns to East Texas throughout the day Monday and potentially into very early Tuesday until a cold front can swing through and dry us out. Next week starts off quite cool as we’re back to only warming into the 40s for both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We might jump back into the lower 50s on Wednesday, but a very strong arctic front is set to move into East Texas later on Thursday. Some cold rain might make a brief transition to snow/wintry mix on Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. This potential winter weather will NOT lead to accumulating snow in East Texas, rather, some moisture will likely lead to dangerous slick spots on some major road ways by Friday morning. This strong front will allow for some of the coldest air of the year to move into the area, marking some likely hard freezes for the end of the next work week and Christmas weekend. Please begin to take steps toward winterizing your home by coverage exposed faucets and pipes. We’ll keep a very close eye on next week’s forecast and will continue to keep everyone updated with the latest.

