Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... It’s a cold start to our day with temperatures across the area below freezing for many. Any vehicles parked outside overnight likely have some frost on the windshield this morning, and you’ll need to account for some “defrosting” time as part of your morning commute to work or church. Skies today will start off clear/mostly sunny, turning more partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will top of in the low to mid 50s, slightly below normal for mid/late December. Unfortunately (if I’m allowed to say so), colder air is on the way in the extended forecast.

To start the work week, Monday will feature widespread showers and thundershowers, coming to an end overnight Monday into Tuesday, with some activity lingering into Tuesday morning. Temperatures Monday will struggle to warm much higher than the mid-40s, making it a cold rainy start to the week. Now to the “big weather story” of this week... Thursday’s cold front. Thursday will start off will temperatures above freezing, warming into the 40s and 50s for highs early in the day. A cold front with artic air behind will move into the area during the day on Thursday. This front will bring the coolest temperatures of the season and blustery conditions to East Texas. We’ll drop to below freezing Thursday afternoon and evening, likely staying below freezing until Saturday. Factor in the wind chill, a.k.a. “feels like”, those values will be in the single digits with the wind, gusting to 30-35mph at times.

I want to stress, this will not be a repeat of February 2021. There is a slight chance for rain and/or winter mix, but we are not expecting widespread travel issues or impacts at this time. What you should do now is prepare for the cold. Please be thinking of how you’ll protect the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes, and plants. We’ll continue to keep you updated on this system through the week. For now, enjoy this beautiful Sunday. Have a blessed day and a great week.

