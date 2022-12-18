Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Argentina wins the World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side's second goal...
Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.

Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

Argentina and France scored a goal each in extra time to make it 3-3.

Kylian Mbappé scored on a penalty kick with just a few minutes remaining of extra time. That’s a hat-trick for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second period of extra time.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Mbappé made it 2-2 in the second half with two goals. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty he forward striked again, on a volley.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Christmas trees stand tall around many holiday-themed items filling up the space corner to...
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents

Latest News

Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Los Angeles mountain lion important to ecologists' studies
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los...
Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons