Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah

(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California.

A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.

It’s not immediately known if King has an attorney. Online Los Angeles County inmate information shows that the 47-year-old King is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
Christopher Brian Darby was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a...
Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault of fellow student pleads guilty to reduced misdemeanor charge
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
Dustin Heath McNutt
Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area