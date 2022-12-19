East Texans prepare for arctic cold front Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze.

David Abney, owner of Abney and Sons Hardware in Lufkin, said it’s important that people prep for these cold temperatures.

“You want to cover your faucets, any outside pipes. Don’t leave any water in those pipes, just try and cover them,” Abney said.

Many people will be traveling through this holiday weekend and away from their homes. Bobby Dubose, owner of Ace Hardware in Diboll, said it’s a good idea to get a water meter key and turn off your water.

“That way if you’re going to be out of town for any period of time during this big freeze, you’re protected against broken pipes,” Dubose said.

He also suggests if you don’t turn your water off at the meter, to leave your cabinet doors open and leave your faucet dripping.

Abney and Sons are completely sold out of faucet covers, and Ace Hardware in Diboll is low on stock. Both are getting shipments in before the cold front comes.

Carl Pruitt, assistant manager at Higginbotham Brothers in Tyler, said they have seen a major increase in customers today. He said they have plenty in stock and are prepared.

“We try and stay on top of everything, try and order as much as we can in advance. It’s better to be over prepared than under prepared,” Pruitt said.

Longview’s Home Depot and Lowes are also seeing a lot of traffic with people buying items in preparation.

Gene Hazell purchased pipe insulation and faucet covers for his home. He said it’s also important for people to remember the animals and livestock during the freeze. He has chickens and is preparing their coop as well.

“We’re going to tape polyethylene around the cages so the wind can’t get in there. The wind is what really cuts through you and the animals and will really harm them,” Hazell said.

Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event.

