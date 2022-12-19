Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon

Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Jacob Boots Reed Luce((Source: Texas DPS))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County man facing several charges for the promotion of child pornography was apprehended in Oregon.

DPS special agents began an investigation into Jacob Boots Reed Luce, 29, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he may have been engaged in the promotion of child pornography.

After investigators developed a detailed case, three warrants for Luce’s arrest were issued for the felony offenses. Before they could be served, Luce allegedly fled to John Day, Oregon, to avoid prosecution.

On September 29 of this year, he was arrested by Oregon law enforcement authorities in the area. On December 18, Jacob Boots Reed Luce, with assistance from the DPS Aircraft Operations Division, was returned to Anderson County for prosecution.

