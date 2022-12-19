Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury deliberates ex-Texas officer’s sentence in killing

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A jury began deliberating the sentence Monday for a former Texas police officer who was convicted of manslaughter last week after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window in her home in 2019.

Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also have the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted the 38-year-old of manslaughter Thursday is also determining his sentence.

The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. During the trial, the primary dispute was whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed.

