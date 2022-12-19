Leonard man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man was sentenced to 13 years after a jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Fannin County District Attorney’s Office Brandon Chappell sexually abused a girl back in 2016. The child came forward several years later.

Chappell had been convicted of the first-degree felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child by Fannin County Jury a day before, according to a press release. The aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, was a lessor included of the offense of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The jury heard testimony from the victim and other family members throughout the trial.

According to the district attorneys office, Chappell, his wife, and stepchildren moved to Leonard in August of 2016. The victim, who is now 17 years old, testified the sexual abuse started sometime after the start of her 9th grade school year, and continued until her mother and Chappell separated in 2017.

The Leonard Police Department started their investigation in December of 2020 when the victim out cried to Chappell’s ex-wife, who reported the crime, the press release states.

After the verdict, Chappell was taken into custody and transported to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, according to the press release.

Chappell will have to register as a sex offender for life after he is released from prison.

