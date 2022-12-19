Longhorn’s DeMarvian Overshown chooses NFL draft over Alamo Bowl game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - When the UT Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in 10 days time, they will be without starter DeMarvion Overshown.

DeMarvion, an Arp native, has opted out of the Alamo Bowl game and declared for the next NFL draft in April.

The talented linebacker has played every game this season registering 96 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, and four sacks. DeMarvion is a fifth year senior but has been a team starter for three years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.