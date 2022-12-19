Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longhorn’s DeMarvian Overshown chooses NFL draft over Alamo Bowl game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - When the UT Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in 10 days time, they will be without starter DeMarvion Overshown.

DeMarvion, an Arp native, has opted out of the Alamo Bowl game and declared for the next NFL draft in April.

The talented linebacker has played every game this season registering 96 tackles, 10 of which were for a loss, and four sacks. DeMarvion is a fifth year senior but has been a team starter for three years.

Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
