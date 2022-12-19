Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Longview’s Haynes King leaves Texas A&M for Georgia Tech

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Amongst the players listed in A&M’s transfer portal is Longview native Haynes King who has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech.

Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since his arrival at A&M he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns.

King, who was on the Lobos state championship team a few years ago will be competing for a starting position in the Georgia Tech roster.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

High School football fan Shane Coleman
High school football fan has attended all state championship games for past 10 years
Longhorn’s DeMarvian Overshown chooses NFL draft over Alamo Bowl game
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at state championship
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title