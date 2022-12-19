Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday’s Weather: Cold and rainy

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Light showers will increase through the middle of the day and continue to be widespread through the afternoon.  Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s all day today and tonight.  A few lingering showers could last into tomorrow morning, then the rain is done, but clouds hang around through midweek.  The next big cold front arrives Thursday.  Temperatures will most likely be the warmest Thursday morning and drop to near freezing by Thursday afternoon as the cold front arrives.  Winds will gust to 30-35 mph behind the cold front making for wind chills in the teens and even below zero by early Friday morning.  Temperatures will stay well below freezing through Saturday and barely reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.  Sunshine is expected this weekend, but it will be a very cold Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty
Kitchen Pickin’: Hope you’re thirsty, plus a little Shirley Temple
Older models can become fire hazards if not used properly.
Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
Older models can become fire hazards if not used properly.
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips