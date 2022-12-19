Rain moving out Tuesday, but the clouds and cold will hang with east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A cold rain will linger into the overnight hours as it remains damp and cold with temperatures holding in the 40′s.

The rain will taper off and move out early Tuesday morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and lows dropping into the lower 40′s.

Tuesday will feature cloudy skies and dry conditions with highs only reaching the upper 40′s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the middle 50′s. That will feel balmy compared to what is moving in starting late Thursday afternoon when the arctic blast sweeps through the Piney Woods.

There is a 30% chance of a few sprinkles or sleet pellets, snow flurries, along and behind the frontal passage late Thursday afternoon. Since temperatures will be well above freezing before the precipitation threat ends, there are no road impacts or travel issues expected down here in deep east Texas.

Before the arctic front arrives, temperatures will climb into the lower 50′s before plummeting down to freezing by the mid-evening hours on Thursday.

Gusty, northwest winds of 25 to 40 mph will aid in the precipitous drop in temperatures over several hours. Once we drop below freezing on Thursday evening, we will not climb above that 32-degree mark until early Saturday afternoon, which means we will spend about 40 hours in sub-freezing temperatures.

Therefore, it is vital you and your family winterize your home and vehicles before Thursday so you can be prepared to handle these frigid temperatures.

With skies clearing out, no wintry precipitation is expected when we endure the frigid cold temperatures in our part of the state. That means there will be no white Christmas for us in 2022, although, it will likely go down as one of the top five or six coldest Christmas mornings on record.

Morning lows will be in the low teens on Friday and Saturday mornings with highs on Friday only reaching the upper 20′s under a cold sunshine.

In addition to these frigid temperatures, wind chill values will be around 0 on Friday morning and not get out of the teens on Friday afternoon. This means you and your kids need to dress in layers if you plan on spending anytime outdoors late this week.

Saturday’s sun-filled skies and lighter winds will allow highs to climb into the middle 30′s, which is still cold, but at least we will spend a few hours above the freezing mark on Christmas Eve.

Christmas morning will start with a hard freeze and wake-up temperatures in the lower 20′s before we rebound nicely to have highs in the middle 40′s by Sunday afternoon under blue skies and ample sunshine.

In the days that follow Christmas, we will undergo a gradual warming trend as the cold air starts to retreat back to the north and east. It will still be light jacket weather, but at least we will be able to thaw out and get out of the deep freeze.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.