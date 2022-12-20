Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was found in the area of Curry Roads K and 8 on Dec. 16.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 23-year-old Cesar Rascon-Chacon, and 20-year-old Mi’Linda Gallegos, were arrested over the weekend. Both have been jailed, on a parole violation.

Officials are still looking for 46-year-old Waller says Eduardo Blanco, and 46-year-old Veronica Galvan, to question on the homicide of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez.

Curry County officials are looking for four person of interest after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.(Curry County officials)
Curry County officials are looking for four person of interest after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.(Curry County officials)

On Friday, Dec. 16, at around 2:30 p.m., Curry County officials responded to a situation about a man laying in the field.

When officials arrived, they found the man who was later identified as 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez was shot dead.

“I cannot reveal how many times he was shot as that is critical to the investigation,” District Attorney Brian Stover said. “It is believed that he was not shot in the field.”

If you have any information, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 769-2335.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

