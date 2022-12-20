Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33
Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo.

Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of the MS-13 Gang.

Agents arrested Arellano-Cossio and the other individuals and took them in for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

Latest News

TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications
Tanner Hoang’s family came to Aggieland on Friday for graduation but he went missing the same...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening