Agents foil human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With more and more people traveling this holiday season, Border Patrol agents have been able to stop several human smuggling attempts.

Recently, one happened over the weekend. At the I-35 checkpoint, agents saw a person inside the Windjammer of a trailer during primary inspection.

At the secondary inspection, agents found five people hidden inside the trailer.

All were in the country illegally. They were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

