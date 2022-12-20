Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders’ summit

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders’ summit, White House officials said Tuesday.

Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.

The summit comes as the U.S. and Mexico are grappling with surging numbers of migrants at the Southern border, following news the U.S. government was ending COVID-era emergency health restrictions that allowed border officers to immediately expel migrants arriving to the border. The Supreme Court on Monday paused the end of the restrictions as it hears arguments from 19 Republican-led states that have asked that the restrictions remain in place.

Last year, the three leaders met in Washington. Mexico announced the summit last month but the U.S. had not confirmed. Both the United States and Canada have filed for consultations, a step that precedes lodging a trade complaint, over López Obrador’s policy of favoring Mexico’s state-owned power company. Both countries say favoring a domestic company over U.S. and Canadian firms violates the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement, or USMCA.

Approximately 10,000 migrants could be waiting across the border from the Rio Grande Valley for Title 42 to lift. (CNN, KMGH, CBS NEWS, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and...
‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily enters an exam room consult with a patient about the medical abortion...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas