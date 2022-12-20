Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan police investigating after 3 shootings in 3 days

On Sunday around 6 p.m., Bryan Police responded to W. 17th St. near San Jacinto Lane.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating three shootings that happened within a span of three days in the City of Bryan.

All three shootings took place on Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m., Bryan police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot. One witness told KBTX the victim of the shooting was on Dunn Street and then walked over to the parking lot of the shopping center near Babylon Café. Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department confirmed that the victim is still at the hospital and is in stable condition.

On Sunday night, Bryan Police reported another shooting on W. 17th St. near San Jacinto Lane around 6 p.m. Neighbors on the scene told KBTX they heard gunshots that night. Authorities said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. That person has since been released.

On early Monday morning, Bryan police said shortly after 3 a.m., there were calls to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane for shots fired. Bryan Police say one person was treated on scene with minor injuries.

Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department said all three shootings seem like random events and the police department can’t confirm they are connected.

“We know they are isolated instances. We’re still very early in the process of investigating. We’re asking anyone who knows anything on these shootings to please call us,” said Taylor.

The Bryan Police Department can be reached at (979) 209-5300.

