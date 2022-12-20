Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

*NOTE: VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church.

The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
Ellen Trout Zoo shares plan to keep its animals warm during freeze
Ellen Trout Zoo shares plan to keep its animals warm during freeze