Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Diboll Fire Department advises caution after 2 heat lamp fires

(Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Fire Department says heat lamps for outdoor animals must be handled carefully, following two structure fires on Tuesday.

Ruben Terrazas, from the Diboll Fire Department, said they responded to two shed fires on Tuesday after heat lamps were set up to keep outdoor animals warm.

He said it is important for people to set up heaters in a position where animals cannot reach them and knock them over.

The department is stressing a message of caution, in hopes of preventing more fires like those that took place today.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

Latest News

Scene from movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The Stew Review: Avatar: The Way of Water gets lost at sea
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications