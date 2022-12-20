ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects enough power supply to meet demand during this week’s arctic blast.

“We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” said ERCOT CEO Pablo Vargas on Tuesday morning.

“Our current load forecast for this weekend, which is going to be a very cold event, shows that the high expected electric demand from Thursday evening to Saturday morning is expected to be somewhere around the 70,000-megawatt range,” Vargas said.

And while the operator of the state power grid is confident in power supply, local outages are still possible.

“What we’re worried about is the amount of wind that’s coming,” said Tom Trimble with ONCOR. “You’re going to have 20 to 30 mph sustained wind with 40 to 50 mph gusts,” Trimble said.

Winds that could cause tree limbs to come down on power lines and other problems that create localized outages. among the things you can do to help, take down inflatable Christmas decorations.

“We don’t want those decorations getting picked up by the wind and blown into our lines,” Trimble said.

And if your power does go out, Trimble guarantees you ONCOR crews will be out to get it back on.

“They’re going to be in that cold and windy weather outside working,” he said. “So, if you see their trucks or them on the side of the road, give them space. We want to make sure that they go home to their families just like everybody else going to see their families.”

