Fugitive arrested in Lubbock faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement

Scotie Glenn Armstrong now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement Monday evening.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested in Lubbock County Monday evening now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office reports fugitive 38-year-old Scotie Glenn Armstrong was a passenger of a vehicle going down U.S. Highway 84 when he got out and evaded deputies on foot. He was arrested a short time later by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy with the assistance of Buffalo Springs Police and Garza County Sergeant Rick Elizondo.

Armstrong faces multiple charges including: unlawful carrying of a weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm; resisting arrest; possession with intent to distribute; burglary of a habitation; engage in organized criminal activity; and evading arrest.

Armstrong was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $324,500.

