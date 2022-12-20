Fugitive arrested in Lubbock faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested in Lubbock County Monday evening now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office reports fugitive 38-year-old Scotie Glenn Armstrong was a passenger of a vehicle going down U.S. Highway 84 when he got out and evaded deputies on foot. He was arrested a short time later by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy with the assistance of Buffalo Springs Police and Garza County Sergeant Rick Elizondo.

Armstrong faces multiple charges including: unlawful carrying of a weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm; resisting arrest; possession with intent to distribute; burglary of a habitation; engage in organized criminal activity; and evading arrest.

Armstrong was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $324,500.

