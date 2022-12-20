Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty to federal money laundering charge

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cornelius Neufeld Fehr pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering today following his arrest in Seagraves this past October.

According to law enforcement records, Homeland Security Investigations received information stating Fehr became involved with a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the summer of 2022. The source said the DTO would distribute cocaine in various cities across the U.S. such as Denver, Colorado; Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas; Atlanta, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The source stated Fehr would travel near these cities to pick up the money made from the sales of cocaine provided by the DTO. Fehr would then hide the money in a hidden compartment and have it ready for pickup by a courier working for the DTO. The courier would take the money in the compartment across the border to the DTO in Mexico.

According to the source, Fehr had apparently been involved with the distribution of about 50 kilograms of cocaine as a “money person.”

The Seagraves Police Department and the Gaine’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to an Allsup’s on Railroad Avenue in Seagraves around 8 p.m. on October 19.

Law enforcement apparently found an intoxicated Fehr by the restroom. Inside his parked SUV, law enforcement could see a small amount of cocaine in the front passenger seat along with “drug user paraphernalia.” A narcotics detection canine was called to the scene shortly after.

Once inside the SUV, law enforcement found a Lifetime cooler, and inside the lining of the cooler, they found about $126,000.

According to police records, Fehr admitted that he and at least one other person made an agreement to commit the crime of international money laundering with money from the sale of controlled substances.

Following his guilty plea, Fehr is set to be re-arraigned on December 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Lubbock. His plea must be approved by Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr.

Fehr is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $500,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, costs of incarceration and supervision, and forfeiture of property.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

