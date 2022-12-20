Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Potter County man missing for over 6 months(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man.

Wade Pierce has been missing for over 6 months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads.

“Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your classic mystery we don’t know anything about where he’s been or anything like that and I think just the questions are more frustrating than anything else,” said Sgt. Jonathan Gates, lead investigator for criminal investigations, Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Newschannel 10 asked Sgt. Gates if any foul play is suspected with the disappearance of Pierce.

“There are no indications in this case. Either from when he was reported missing or then afterward in the investigation would lead us to believe any, any kind of criminal activity or any malice or malintent in the case at all,” said Sgt. Gates.

The case is still active and is frequently looked at but the PCSO continues to think it is odd.

“Especially in a missing case like this where there’s just a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. Anything will help us out sightings, possible sightings, or I saw somebody at this place that matches the description, or I’ve heard about this, just any kind of information will help us out,” said Sgt. Gates.

28-year-old Wade Pierce is a resident of the Indian Hills road area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since June 3. Pierce is 5′ 10″ and around 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Potter County is asking if you see something, say something.

“If anybody has any tips or you know, any information that could help us in this case, please, please reach out to us. We’d like to have that information so we can help his family. Help find Wade,” said Sgt. Gates.

If you have any information, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2903.

