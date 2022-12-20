Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Potter County Officials: Human remains found near Indian Hill Road and Hope Road

Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
Potter County officials have found human remains near Indian Hill Road yesterday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have found human remains near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road yesterday afternoon.

According to the release, on Dec. 19, at around 4:40 p.m., the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains that were found.

The remains were found by utility contractors in a remote area.

Officials suspect that no foul play was involved.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

Latest News

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications
Tanner Hoang’s family came to Aggieland on Friday for graduation but he went missing the same...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
A major wreck has the eastbound lane of I-20 blocked, just East of US-69.
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon