TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont

(TDCJ)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an “out-of-place” inmate at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont.

The inmate in question is 42-year-old Zachary Myrick. During a routine inmate count Myrick was discovered to be missing.

Zachary Myrick was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Harris County and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on April 8, 2009. Myrick is approximately 5′8″ and weighs around 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white TDCJ uniform.

If you or anyone you know has any information about Zachary Myrick’s whereabouts please contact the Office of Inspector General’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or any local law enforcement.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

