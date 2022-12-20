A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing.

Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

Lina was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Dec. 20 in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio. Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina wandered away from the apartment complex playground or if she was taken by someone.

Lina disappeared from a playground at her apartment complex, KSAT reports. Her mother stepped away while the 3-year-old was playing with other children.

McManus said the mother returned “a short time later,” but Lina was missing.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

Texas Alerts discontinued the alert on Jan. 7, 2022, for Lina Sardar Khil but San Antonio Police Department reported she is still considered an active missing person case and their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.