Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Car wreck in Angelina county downs power lines, causes traffic

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin.

The crash took place in FM1271 from Mt. Caramel Road to Live Oak Road, which are currently closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area to avoid further congestion but if you must commute through the area authorities have advised to use Frank Avenue as an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold

Latest News

filipinos celebrate nine days masses
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold