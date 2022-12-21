Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate in Beaumont
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
Texans are prepping their homes for the weather.
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire

Latest News

If you think your horse has become ill after eating this food, call your veterinarian right away.
Horse food recalled after 45 deaths, FDA says
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie
Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania pays tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris,...
Franco Harris honored on House floor
WebXtra: Zavalla prepares water system for arctic cold front