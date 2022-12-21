Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans sign to play sports at the college level

Will Hutchins
Will Hutchins((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas student-athletes are signing to play sports at the college level Wednesday as part of early signing day.

In Lindale, Will Hutchens signed to play football at Sam Houston State University. Will is an offensive lineman and was named the District Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Signings are also planned in Mineola, Gilmer, and Longview Wednesday.

If you have information on student-athletes signing to play at the college level in your area, email news@kltv.com and let us know about them.

