Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English.

It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December 16th through the 24th on Christmas Eve.

The tradition was carried over to East Texas by a local Filipino in 2017. The event has grown each year since then as more Filipinos are coming to the area.

Co-organizer of this year’s Simbang Gabi Masses, Meg Ranido says, “I think he wanted to make sure that what we have in the Philippines, as there’s a pretty significant Filipino community in Tyler, that we could pass a tradition on. Especially to our children who call Tyler home.”

And after each Mass, attendees will enjoy cultural Filipino food and fellowship with one another.

Simbang Gabi is held at the Chapel of St. Peter and Paul in Tyler at 8 p.m.

