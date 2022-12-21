Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas

Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of Christmas, Catholics from the Philippines are celebrating their tradition of ‘Simbang Gabi’ which translates to ‘night mass’ in English.

It’s a nine day series of Catholic services called masses and is usually celebrated at night. It begins on December 16th through the 24th on Christmas Eve.

The tradition was carried over to East Texas by a local Filipino in 2017. The event has grown each year since then as more Filipinos are coming to the area.

Co-organizer of this year’s Simbang Gabi Masses, Meg Ranido says, “I think he wanted to make sure that what we have in the Philippines, as there’s a pretty significant Filipino community in Tyler, that we could pass a tradition on. Especially to our children who call Tyler home.”

And after each Mass, attendees will enjoy cultural Filipino food and fellowship with one another.

Simbang Gabi is held at the Chapel of St. Peter and Paul in Tyler at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Sub-freezing temperatures expected from Thurs. evening to Sat.
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
Jacob Boots Reed Luce
Houston County man wanted on child porn charges captured in Oregon
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Filipino tradition ‘Simbang Gabi’ comes to East Texas
Jacksonville, Texas police car
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
Reliability coordinators monitor the state power grid at the Electric Reliability Council of...
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked