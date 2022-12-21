Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Tyler man

Tarasian Baker is considered armed and dangerous
Tarasian Baker
Tarasian Baker(Jacksonville Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been identified in the murder of a Tyler man on Tuesday in Jacksonville.

After numerous 911 calls to Jacksonville police dispatchers, officers responded to the area of Wilkens and Border just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man, now identified as Anthony L. Miner, 22, of Tyler, had been killed by gunfire. Investigators with the police department were joined by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit and the Texas Rangers to locate a suspect.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville. A bond amount of $1million has been set, but Baker is not yet in custody. Police say Baker should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 911 or 903-586-2546.

