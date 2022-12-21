Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cold with some patchy, dense fog around the area. The fog will be gone by late morning with a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the lower 50s. Overnight, clouds will increase again. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s tonight and then rebound to the upper 40s by midday tomorrow. The cold front arrives and temperatures fall quickly below freezing by afternoon with blustery north winds gusting above 30 mph at times. Once temperatures drop below freezing, most places will stay below freezing through much of the weekend. There is a slight chance for a flurry or two of snow as the front moves past on Thursday, but no travel problems are expected. Skies clear out and it will be cold, but with less wind for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

